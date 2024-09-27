King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Maggie Smith's death

King Charles and Queen Camilla are “saddened” over the passing of legendary actress Dame Maggie Smith, who died at the age of 89 on Friday, September, 27, 2024.
The Royal Family shared a heartfelt tribute for the Downtown Abbey and Harry Potter famed actress on behalf of the monarch and his wife.
"My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith," the statement alongside a delightful photo of Charles with Maggie read.
“As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage. Charles R,” Charles and Camilla added in their statement.
King Charles emotional statement comes shortly after the news of Maggie’s death was shared by her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, who said, “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27 September.”
“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” he added.
Chris and Toby added, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.”
“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” they noted.