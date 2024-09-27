Meta AI on WhatsApp unveils voice and photo editing tools

Meta has introduced new updates to WhatsApp that enable users to talk to Meta AI with voice messages and share pictures for the editing.
“At Meta Connect today, we announced a new set of updates that will make it possible to talk to Meta AI in real-time with your voice or send it photos to edit. These updates will make it easier for more people to explore their ideas, improve their chats, and try new things,” the company said on Wednesday.
The new feature will enable the users to talk to Meta AI through voice command by pressing down the waveform button.
The user will also be able to chat AI with voices of various famous personalities including celebrities from around the globe.
Besides this, WhatsApp and Instagram’s AI get another update with image option.
This feature will allow user to edit the photos, like removing or adding objects from images, using Meta AI in Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.
Announcing the updates, Meta stated, “Meta AI continues to rapidly advance, and we’re excited to bring new features to people around the world. Please keep sharing your feedback and tag us on Threads to showcase the creative ways you’re using Meta AI. A year into introducing Meta AI on WhatsApp, we’ve received incredibly positive responses from those using this technology.”
The new MetaAI feature will be available for users in the coming weeks.