Sci-Tech

Meta AI on WhatsApp unveils voice and photo editing tools

Meta has introduced new updates to WhatsApp at Meta Connect 2024 on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Meta AI on WhatsApp unveils voice and photo editing tools
Meta AI on WhatsApp unveils voice and photo editing tools

Meta has introduced new updates to WhatsApp that enable users to talk to Meta AI with voice messages and share pictures for the editing.

“At Meta Connect today, we announced a new set of updates that will make it possible to talk to Meta AI in real-time with your voice or send it photos to edit. These updates will make it easier for more people to explore their ideas, improve their chats, and try new things,” the company said on Wednesday.

The new feature will enable the users to talk to Meta AI through voice command by pressing down the waveform button.

The user will also be able to chat AI with voices of various famous personalities including celebrities from around the globe.

Besides this, WhatsApp and Instagram’s AI get another update with image option.

This feature will allow user to edit the photos, like removing or adding objects from images, using Meta AI in Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Announcing the updates, Meta stated, “Meta AI continues to rapidly advance, and we’re excited to bring new features to people around the world. Please keep sharing your feedback and tag us on Threads to showcase the creative ways you’re using Meta AI. A year into introducing Meta AI on WhatsApp, we’ve received incredibly positive responses from those using this technology.”

The new MetaAI feature will be available for users in the coming weeks.

Meta AI on WhatsApp unveils voice and photo editing tools

Meta AI on WhatsApp unveils voice and photo editing tools
King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Meggie Smith's death

King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Meggie Smith's death
LinkedIn scales back AI suggestions after user complaints

LinkedIn scales back AI suggestions after user complaints
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return

Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return

Sci-Tech News

Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
LinkedIn scales back AI suggestions after user complaints
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Gemini introduces AI-driven smart replies in Gmail for a faster email experience
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
OpenAI Board weighs equity compensation for CEO Sam Altman, chair confirms
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Mini moon entering Earth soon: Three things you should know
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Meta launches advanced AI image generation and personalization features
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils 'time machine' AR glasses: Orion
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
OpenAI makes major shift its non-profit model with bold move
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes shocking predictions about AI's future
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Earth's new 'mini moon' to enter orbit THIS week
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Microsoft's big investment plans for AI REVEALED
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
TikTok takes SHOCKING action against Russian state media ahead of US election
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
NASA stunned by mysterious ‘zebra rock’ on Mars: Details inside