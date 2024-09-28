Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on 'Harry Potter' costar Maggie Smith's death

Maggie Smith, renowned for her roles in ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Downton Abbey,’ passed away at the age of 89

  by Web Desk
  September 28, 2024
Daniel Radcliffe is mourning the loss of his Harry Potter costar in an emotional statement!

While speaking to Page Six on Friday, September 27, the actor shared his first encounter with the Downton Abbey actress and expressed grief over her death.

“The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job,” said the actor renowned for his role in and as Harry Potter.

Daniel recalled that even though he did not know who she was, his parents were exhilarated about the news that their son would be working with her.

The Old City actor reflected that Maggie was “incredibly kind” to him on that shoot when she saw him feeling anxious.

He also called himself “lucky” to be able to work with her for another 10 years on the “Harry Potter films.”

“I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set,” said the actor.

He also added, “The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

While Maggie Smith’s cause of death is unknown, it was stated by her sons that the actress passed away “peacefully” at the age of 89 on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Maggie has worked in a plethora of movies and tv shows including The Miracle Club, Evil Under the Sun, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, and The First Wives Club.

She also earned the “triple crown” of acting, a rare achievement, which included two Oscar awards, four Emmys, and a Tony award for her role in 1990’s Lettice and Lovage.

