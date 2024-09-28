Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe

Cardi B's smoky arrival leaves fan in awe!
The rapper made a smoky entrance at Vivienne Westwood's Paris Fashion Week show on Saturday.
Cardi B slipped into a busty mini dress with a fishnet bodysuit layered underneath for the event, featuring designer's signature corset style.
She elevated her look with sky-height towering platform boots and a mini tartan handbag.
The I like it rapper complemented her outfit with a bold makeup and a high updo.
But what really drew everyone attention towards her was a cigarette in her hand.
Cardi B, who gave birth to her third child twenty days ago, was seen puffing the cigarette as she walked into the event.
Prior to this, the rapper graced Messika's Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday, donning a strapless plunging black gown with a peplum hem, perfectly showcasing her curves.
Cardi B welcomed her third child on September 7, with estranged husband offset, whom she filed for divorce for the second time in July.
Besides Cardi B, Irina Shayk also turned heads at the event as she modelled the luxury brand's Spring Summer 2025 collection.