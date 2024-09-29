Entertainment

‘Longtime Days of Our Lives’ star Drake Hogestyn passes away at 70

Drake Hogestyn died after battling pancreatic cancer at age 70

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
‘Longtime Days of Our Lives’ star Drake Hogestyn passes away at 70
‘Longtime Days of Our Lives’ star Drake Hogestyn passes away at 70

Drake Hogestyn, the renowned star known for playing John Black for 38 years in Days of Our Lives, has passed away at the age of 70.

On September 28, the veteran star was supposed to turn 71, instead he died as per People.

Drake’s family gave a statement after his death and paid tribute to the late star on social media.

The statement read, “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

"He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives,” the statement concluded.

Drake was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Initially, he started his stellar career as a professional baseball player with the New York Yankees but after a severe injury in 1997 the actor left the sport.

He began acting with CBS series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The 70-year old even won Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple in 2005.

Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling

Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling
Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'

Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'

IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors

IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle

Entertainment News

Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Kyle Richards cuts ties with Kim Richards in merciless move
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
David Beckham graces Victoria's 'biggest & best' show with kids
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Travis Kelce's mom shares son 'can't clean or cook', Taylor Swift may 'help'
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says government trapped him in ‘racist prosecution’
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' orchestral concert
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez exudes breakup glow as Ben Affleck divorce looms
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Andrew Garfield discovers solace in 'We Live in Time' script amid midlife crisis
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's latest move aims at stealing Prince Harry's thunder?
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Travis Kelce's mom shares exciting details of his meeting with Prince William
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Travis Kelce dared for ‘bad hairstyle competition’ by Patrick Mahomes
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Katy Perry 'encourages' fiancé Orlando Bloom to 'flirt' with others