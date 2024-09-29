‘Longtime Days of Our Lives’ star Drake Hogestyn passes away at 70

Drake Hogestyn, the renowned star known for playing John Black for 38 years in Days of Our Lives, has passed away at the age of 70.
On September 28, the veteran star was supposed to turn 71, instead he died as per People.
Drake’s family gave a statement after his death and paid tribute to the late star on social media.
The statement read, “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."
"He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives,” the statement concluded.
Drake was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Initially, he started his stellar career as a professional baseball player with the New York Yankees but after a severe injury in 1997 the actor left the sport.
He began acting with CBS series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The 70-year old even won Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple in 2005.