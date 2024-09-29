David Beckham graces Victoria's 'biggest & best' show with kids

The Beckham family knows how to support their family members.
On September 28, David Beckham graced Victoria Beckham’s “biggest & best” show along with his kids.
The former football player, 49, also paid tribute to his fashion designer wife for her successful Spring/Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.
Taking to Instagram, David posted a video of Victoria walking down the runway in a three piece suit like a true boss lady.
He captioned the clip, "Take your Bow we are so proud of you x.,” adding in another post, “The biggest & best show yet we love you @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."
The entire family showed up to support mama Beckham along with kids Harper, 13, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, Brooklyn, 25, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29.
In another video, supermodel Gigi Hadid, 29, can be seen walking down the runway, while Harper was spotted sitting next to Anna Wintour, 74.
Cruz also paid tribute to his designer mom on his Instagram Stories. He posted a picture of her catwalk and penned, "So proud of you mum I love you @victoriabeckham."