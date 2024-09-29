Sports

Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling

Djokovic, Federer speak out on Sinner's drug test controversy amid a World Anti-Doping Agency appeal

  • September 29, 2024
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have raised questions about the process and protocols after Jannik Sinner avoided any suspension or punishment after testing positive twice for banned steroids.

According to Express, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has launched an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the “no fault or negligence” ruling in Sinner’s doping controversy.

The agency stated, “It is WADA’s view that the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ was not correct under the applicable rules. WADA is seeking a period of ineligibility of between one and two years."

Moreover, the 2024 US Open winner, who is currently showing skills in the China Open, said that he is “disappointed and surprised” by the WADA appeal in the court against the initial verdict that allowed him to continue to play and perform in the tournaments, including the US Open and Laver Cup.

Furthermore, the “no-fault” verdict sparked the speculation that the Italian tennis player was given preferential treatment.

Several prominent tennis players, including Roger Federer and Djokovic Novak, also questioned the process. Federer said that he understood the frustration of the player who questioned whether Sinner had been treated the same as others.

He added that although in the end everyone trusts that he did not do anything “but the inconsistency, potentially, that he didn't have to sit out while they were not 100% sure what was going on. I think that's the question here that needs to be answered."

Additionally, Novak also called for “standardised and clear protocols,” noting that there were pretty similar cases in the past but the outcome was not the same.

