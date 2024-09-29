Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo 

Kate Middleton has been granted a new title by her brother James Middleton as she quietly resumed her duties this week after her chemotherapy.
According to OK!, the younger brother of Princess of Wales, who spoke with Hello Magazine, considers it "wonderful" to see the future queen, who is the mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Pippa and Kate, according to James, are "dedicated" mothers who raise their families.
James said: "It's been wonderful, seeing them so dedicated and strong. I'm in awe of that." He added: "But when it's your own baby, it's a different experience."
He did concede, though, that he doesn't always follow Kate Middleton's parenting tips.
In October of last year, James and his wife Alizee welcomed a son, Inigo.
Regarding Inigo's cousins, James expressed his gratitude that his son has older cousins to watch out for him, such as Arthur, Grace, and Rose, Pippa's children.
James said: "He's fortunate to have older cousins who can now pick him up and show him things and, as he grows up, they'll be able to look out for him."
James stated this while Kate Middleton started working again for the first time since her chemotherapy treatment ended.