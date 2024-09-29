Royal

Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo

  • September 29, 2024
Kate Middleton has been granted a new title by her brother James Middleton as she quietly resumed her duties this week after her chemotherapy.

According to OK!, the younger brother of Princess of Wales, who spoke with Hello Magazine, considers it "wonderful" to see the future queen, who is the mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Pippa and Kate, according to James, are "dedicated" mothers who raise their families.

James said: "It's been wonderful, seeing them so dedicated and strong. I'm in awe of that." He added: "But when it's your own baby, it's a different experience."

He did concede, though, that he doesn't always follow Kate Middleton's parenting tips.

In October of last year, James and his wife Alizee welcomed a son, Inigo.

Regarding Inigo's cousins, James expressed his gratitude that his son has older cousins to watch out for him, such as Arthur, Grace, and Rose, Pippa's children.

James said: "He's fortunate to have older cousins who can now pick him up and show him things and, as he grows up, they'll be able to look out for him."

James stated this while Kate Middleton started working again for the first time since her chemotherapy treatment ended.


Royal News

Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Princess Theodora ties the knot with Matthew Kumar
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle form new ‘separation’ strategy
King Charles expresses love for Scotland in heartwarming speech
Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Prince William wanted to quit before King Charles intervened
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Royal family reacts to Boris Johnson ‘pep talk' claims with Prince Harry
Prince Harry solo outing without Meghan Markle sparks curiosity
King Charles, Kate Middleton inspire Sarah Ferguson during her health issues