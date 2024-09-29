Entertainment

‘Chucky:’ Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa break silence on season 4 cancelation

The horror-comedy series ‘Chucky’ will not be renewed for the fourth season revealed Syfy and USA Network

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
‘Chucky:’ Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa break silence on season 4 cancelation
‘Chucky:’ Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa break silence on season 4 cancelation

Chucky’s cast is reacting to the season 4 cancellation of the horror-comedy series!

On Friday, September 27, it was reported that Syfy and USA Network have decided not to renew the hit TV series for the fourth time.

Heartbroken by the news, Chucky creator, Don Mancini, expressed, "I'm heartbroken over the news that 'Chucky' won't be coming back for a fourth season.”

Reacting to cancellation, the series’ cast members also shared their grief.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jennifer Tilly, who played the character of Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s lover and partner in crime in the show, wrote, “I am sad to announce that “Chucky,” the TV series has just been cancelled. Go towards the light Tiffany, go towards the light…”

She also turned to her X handle, and expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the fans who began #RenewChucky that stayed in trend for month.

‘Chucky:’ Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa break silence on season 4 cancelation

Meanwhile, Devon Sawa, who portrayed an array of characters in the third season of the show, teased the renew of the show as he expressed high hopes for the franchise to return in the future.

“CHUCKY NEVER ENDS!! … He just respawns,” responded Sawa.

‘Chucky:’ Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa break silence on season 4 cancelation

Adding further, he stated, “I've said it once and I'll say it again, this series was some of the most fun I've ever had shooting. I'm sad, but excited to see where it goes. RIP — 'The Series'.”

Fiona Dourif, who starred as Nica Pierce expressed, “This job was a dream, and I am grateful for every minute of it. *we take a tiny red bow*.”

‘Chucky:’ Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa break silence on season 4 cancelation

Chucky is the eighth main installment of the Child’s Play franchise and is a sequel to the seventh installment, Cult of Chucky.

The 1988 film Child’s Play is followed by many sequels that includes Child's Play 2 (1990), Child's Play 3 (1991), Bride Of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013) and Cult of Chucky (2017).

Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’

Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo

Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo

Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show

Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector

Entertainment News

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Paris Fashion Week 2024: Camila Cabello turns heads with bold incognito look
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Kanye West surprises fans with new album ‘Bully’ release announcement
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Kyle Richards cuts ties with Kim Richards in merciless move
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
David Beckham graces Victoria's 'biggest & best' show with kids
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
‘Longtime Days of Our Lives’ star Drake Hogestyn passes away at 70
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Travis Kelce's mom shares son 'can't clean or cook', Taylor Swift may 'help'
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says government trapped him in ‘racist prosecution’
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' orchestral concert
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Jennifer Lopez exudes breakup glow as Ben Affleck divorce looms
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Andrew Garfield discovers solace in 'We Live in Time' script amid midlife crisis
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe