‘Chucky:’ Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa break silence on season 4 cancelation

Chucky’s cast is reacting to the season 4 cancellation of the horror-comedy series!
On Friday, September 27, it was reported that Syfy and USA Network have decided not to renew the hit TV series for the fourth time.
Heartbroken by the news, Chucky creator, Don Mancini, expressed, "I'm heartbroken over the news that 'Chucky' won't be coming back for a fourth season.”
Reacting to cancellation, the series’ cast members also shared their grief.
Taking to her Instagram account, Jennifer Tilly, who played the character of Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s lover and partner in crime in the show, wrote, “I am sad to announce that “Chucky,” the TV series has just been cancelled. Go towards the light Tiffany, go towards the light…”
She also turned to her X handle, and expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the fans who began #RenewChucky that stayed in trend for month.
Meanwhile, Devon Sawa, who portrayed an array of characters in the third season of the show, teased the renew of the show as he expressed high hopes for the franchise to return in the future.
“CHUCKY NEVER ENDS!! … He just respawns,” responded Sawa.
Adding further, he stated, “I've said it once and I'll say it again, this series was some of the most fun I've ever had shooting. I'm sad, but excited to see where it goes. RIP — 'The Series'.”
Fiona Dourif, who starred as Nica Pierce expressed, “This job was a dream, and I am grateful for every minute of it. *we take a tiny red bow*.”
Chucky is the eighth main installment of the Child’s Play franchise and is a sequel to the seventh installment, Cult of Chucky.
The 1988 film Child’s Play is followed by many sequels that includes Child's Play 2 (1990), Child's Play 3 (1991), Bride Of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013) and Cult of Chucky (2017).