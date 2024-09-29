Nepal flood and landslides: Death toll rises to 100, over 64 missing

Heavy rains and flooding in Nepal have claimed over 100 lives, and more than 64 people are still missing.
According to The Guardian, heavy rains began on Friday, September 27, 2024, and continued over the weekend, causing flooding in the low-lying neighbourhood of the capital Kathmandu.
The police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP early on Sunday, “The death toll has reached 101, and 64 people are missing. There is likely to be an increase in the death toll as our search and rescue mission proceeds in the affected areas.”
As per the Kathmandu Post newspaper, the weather bureau of Nepal confirmed that Kathmandu Valley recorded 240 millimetres (9.4 inches) of rain in the 24 hours (from Friday to Saturday), which is the highest recorded rainfall in the capital since 1970.
Moreover, a Home Ministry spokesperson, Rishiram Tiwari, said that three highways in the capital, including the key Prithvi highway, which connects Kathmandu with the rest of the country, have been blocked due to heavy land sliding.
Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak told reporters, “The government’s priority right now is to rescue the people and help those who have been affected,” adding that the officials are still collecting information about the effects of disastrous flooding.
The government has issued massive rainfall and flooding warnings across the country.