Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack

Medical and security sources confirmed that his body had no visible injuries

  • September 29, 2024
Hezbollah confirmed on Friday, September 27, that their leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his underground headquarters near Beirut.

Medical and security sources confirmed that his body had no visible injuries, with blunt trauma from the blast believed to be the cause of death.

In an official statement obtained by The Guardian on Saturday, Hezbollah announced, "His eminence, the leader of resistance and faithful servant, has departed to join his lord, who welcomes him as a great martyr."

Israel escalated its military actions in Lebanon on Sunday, by targeting more locations and increasing pressure on Hezbollah.

The intensified attacks have considerably weakened Hezbollah's leadership and revealed serious security flaws following almost a year of cross-border hostilities.

Israel's defense minister is now discussing the possibility of expanding the offensive.

