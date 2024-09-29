Hailey Bieber flaunts ‘lighter’ locks after welcoming baby with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is rocking her new mom era with “lighter” hair after welcoming baby Jack with husband Justin Bieber!
The American model and socialite turned to her Instagram stores on Saturday, September 28, and debuted her fresh look with a gorgeous selfie.
“Lighter for fall,” she penned in the caption followed by a haircut emoji.
Wearing a casual grey hoodie, Hailey Bieber flaunted her new hair parted from the mid. With minimal and nude makeup, she pouted towards the camera as she captured her hair game into a selfie.
The model also wore a chic pair of reading glasses and her diamond “B” necklace.
Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is maintaining distance from his pal and longtime collaborator Sean Diddy Combs and is reportedly focusing on being a great dad and husband.
Hailey and Justin Bieber briefly dated for just a month in December 2015. The couple rekindled their romance in 2018 and got united in a wedlock the same year in November, four months after getting engaged.
Before engagement with the Baby singer, Hailey Bieber was linked to Shawn Mendes in 2018.
In May 2024, Hailey and Justin Bieber announced that they are soon going to welcome their first child, and confirmed the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23, 2024.