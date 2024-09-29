Nepal closes schools as deadly floods and landslides claim over 150 lives

Nepal has ordered halt on schooling for three days as the country struggles with flood and landslides disaster, rising the death toll to over 150.
As per the officials, at least 151 people have lost their lives and 56 are reportedly missing after heavy rain swamped the Himalayan nation on Sunday, September 29.
Due to the current circumstances, the school and university buildings have faced severe damage that require repairing, noted the authorities as they announced the shut down of the educational activities.
Lakshmi Bhattarai, a spokesperson for the education ministry, stated to Reuters, "We have urged the concerned authorities to close schools in the affected areas for three days.”
As per Rishi Ram Tiwari, Nepal’s Home Ministry spokesperson, Kathmandu has been cut off from the rest of the country due to the use of bulldozers to clear the highways.
“More than 3,000 people have been rescued,” he said.
A Nepali native who lives in a slum area by the riverbank told AFP that they had to leave their home on Saturday midnight as the water reached into his shack, and when they made their way back in the morning, everything had changed.
“We couldn’t even open the doors to our house, it was jammed with mud,” he added. “Yesterday we were afraid that the water would kill us, but today we have no water to clean.”