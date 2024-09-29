Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Afghanistan is set to host Bangladesh for three One Day Internationals (ODIs) in the UAE this November.

As per multiple outlets, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had previously decided against touring the UAE or India in late June due to the extreme summer heat, which led to the postponement of the tour.

The series has now been adjusted to feature just the three ODIs, scheduled for November 6, 9, and 11.

While, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) hasn’t revealed the exact cities for the matches, it confirmed that these ODIs will replace an all-format tour that was originally planned for earlier this year.

After the ODIs against Afghanistan, Bangladesh will travel to the Caribbean to play two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is starting in mid-November.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will tour Zimbabwe to participate in all three formats after the series with Bangladesh.

Both teams are also preparing for the ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to take place in Pakistan in February next year. 

