Duchess Sophie gives tough competition to Queen Letizia

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Duchess Sophie is giving some serious fashion challenge to Queen Letizia of the Spanish royal family!

Leaving her usual pick of pastel hues behind for this weekend, she rocked a bright red ‘Crepe Couture Midi Dress’ by none other than Valentino, immediately stringing the hearts of many.

Prince Edward’s wife was out for a Drakensberg Boys Choir concert rolling out at Wells Cathedral, so chose to spice her wardrobe up with a dangerously fierce look.

As per Hello Magazine, the clothes featured gold buttoned detailing as well as an elegant collar fitted on a fit-and-flare design.

Duchess Sophie sealed the outfit by pairing it up with soft pink leather pumps called Rosalia from Jimmy Choo as she grabbed a silver clutch bag complimenting her earrings.

While Prince Edward’s spouse donned on this refreshing red dress for a change, her hair were still styled in the usual push-back updo.

Just five days back, Queen Leitizia gave Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and other vogue royal family members a “run for their money” with a stunning outing in one H&M midi frock.

Now getting back, Duchess Sophie has challenged her with love from Valentino.

Royal News

Prince Harry prepares for key move in separation from Meghan Markle
King Charles dashes out in car as Prince Harry lands in UK
‘Meghan Markle is suicidal at times’: Employees react to her ‘best boss’ narrative
Prince William sends loving message to Prince Harry in royal video
Prince Harry squashes Meghan Markle's wishes with 'desperate' move
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Princess Theodora ties the knot with Matthew Kumar
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle form new ‘separation’ strategy
King Charles expresses love for Scotland in heartwarming speech
Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles