Duchess Sophie gives tough competition to Queen Letizia

Duchess Sophie is giving some serious fashion challenge to Queen Letizia of the Spanish royal family!
Leaving her usual pick of pastel hues behind for this weekend, she rocked a bright red ‘Crepe Couture Midi Dress’ by none other than Valentino, immediately stringing the hearts of many.
Prince Edward’s wife was out for a Drakensberg Boys Choir concert rolling out at Wells Cathedral, so chose to spice her wardrobe up with a dangerously fierce look.
As per Hello Magazine, the clothes featured gold buttoned detailing as well as an elegant collar fitted on a fit-and-flare design.
Duchess Sophie sealed the outfit by pairing it up with soft pink leather pumps called Rosalia from Jimmy Choo as she grabbed a silver clutch bag complimenting her earrings.
While Prince Edward’s spouse donned on this refreshing red dress for a change, her hair were still styled in the usual push-back updo.
Just five days back, Queen Leitizia gave Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and other vogue royal family members a “run for their money” with a stunning outing in one H&M midi frock.
Now getting back, Duchess Sophie has challenged her with love from Valentino.