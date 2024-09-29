Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' gets officially platinum

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet is not slowing down anytime soon as the album continues to rack up wins.
The album, which features hits like Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste, has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.
On Sunday, the 25-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to announce this another feather in her cap.
“Short n’ Sweet is officially platinum,” she penned alongside a photo of the album cover, featuring her exposed shoulder displaying a lipstick kiss and a grey RIAA platinum stamp.
Carpenter went on to share, “And tonight I get to play to a sold out Madison Square Garden!!! this is very wild and i am so grateful.”
“Thank you guys for listening + making this happen I love you to bits ooooo this outro tonight is gonna be so good,” she added, fueling fans excitement.
Soon after the announcement, fans rushed to the comment section, buzzing with the anticipation.
One fan asked, “WHAT DO YOU MEAN THE OUTRO OMG?!”
While another quipped, “Omg extra song on the set list?”
“MMMMM OUTROS I THOUGHT WERE DONE FOR OMG,” the third chimed.
The fourth gushed, “Then she said outro and I went crazy!!!!”