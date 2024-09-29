Trending

Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday sizzle hand-in-hand at IIFA 2024

Ananya Panday's new photo with 'bestie' Shah Rukh Khan melts internet

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday sizzle hand-in-hand at IIFA 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday sizzle hand-in-hand at IIFA 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday sends internet into frenzy with their sizzling hand-in-hand photo.

On Sunday, the Call Me Bae actress took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photo but it's the first snap that's stolen the show.

The first photo featured none other than the King of Bollywood, Khan, and the new sensation, Panday, who could be seen holding hands while striking the pose to the camera, exuding elegance and charm.

In the photo, Panday was slipped into an elegant golden ensemble designed by Pakistani designer Faraz Manan, while the Jawan actor looked dapper in all black suit featuring a notch lapel blazer, a matching button-down, and tapered-fit pants.

Alongside the photo, Panday penned, “KING / bestie love you always @iamsrk. @iifa day 2 was a blast and a half.”

Earlier at the event, Panday gushed about her bond with Khan.

“He (Shahrukh Khan) has watched most of my work but he called me after Student of the Year 2,” she shared while talking to the media at the IIFA Awards 2024.

She went on to say, “We had a long chat and that felt really nice… Growing up, I have observed everything about him. More than an actor, I have learnt a lot from him as a human being also…he has this personality where he makes everyone feel so special.”

Additionally, Shahrukh Khan was awarded the Best Actor IIFA 2024 award for his role in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday sizzle hand-in-hand at IIFA 2024

Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday sizzle hand-in-hand at IIFA 2024
Prince Harry disappoints Netflix by not starring in his own documentary

Prince Harry disappoints Netflix by not starring in his own documentary
Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy

Elon Musk declares Donald Trump the ‘savior’ of American democracy
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants

Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants

Trending News

Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Vicky Kaushal gushes over sharing stage with Shah Rukh Khan at IIFA 2024
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
'Ever-glowing' Rekha lights up IIFA 2024 stage with 20-minute dance performance
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
IIFA Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan takes down Vicky Kaushal in style
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Urwa Hocane, husband Farhan Saeed show off baby Jahan Ara after months
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Mahira Khan turns up the heat in golden outfit, fans react
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Ananya Panday shares her two cents on item numbers
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Hamza Ali Abbasi wishes his elder sister Dr. Fazeela on her birthday
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Ushna Shah makes SHOCKING confession about her health
Harris Slams Trump over harsh remarks against immigrants
Saif Ali Khan gets candid about working in the Telugu cinema