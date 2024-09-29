Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday sizzle hand-in-hand at IIFA 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday sends internet into frenzy with their sizzling hand-in-hand photo.
On Sunday, the Call Me Bae actress took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photo but it's the first snap that's stolen the show.
The first photo featured none other than the King of Bollywood, Khan, and the new sensation, Panday, who could be seen holding hands while striking the pose to the camera, exuding elegance and charm.
In the photo, Panday was slipped into an elegant golden ensemble designed by Pakistani designer Faraz Manan, while the Jawan actor looked dapper in all black suit featuring a notch lapel blazer, a matching button-down, and tapered-fit pants.
Alongside the photo, Panday penned, “KING / bestie love you always @iamsrk. @iifa day 2 was a blast and a half.”
Earlier at the event, Panday gushed about her bond with Khan.
“He (Shahrukh Khan) has watched most of my work but he called me after Student of the Year 2,” she shared while talking to the media at the IIFA Awards 2024.
She went on to say, “We had a long chat and that felt really nice… Growing up, I have observed everything about him. More than an actor, I have learnt a lot from him as a human being also…he has this personality where he makes everyone feel so special.”
Additionally, Shahrukh Khan was awarded the Best Actor IIFA 2024 award for his role in Jawan.