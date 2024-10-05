Mark Zuckerberg takes fitness to the next level with new Movie Gen AI model

Tech giant Meta announced a new exciting AI model called Movie Gen on Friday, October 4.
This new feature has the ability to generate realistic video and audio clips based on user prompts.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg showcased this new AI feature on his Instagram account in his typical style, highlighting his love for fitness, though with some very unusual AI-generated scenarios.
In a quirky video, Zuckerberg is shown performing leg presses in increasingly strange environments.
In one scene, he uses the machine in a neon-lit gym, while in another, he appears as Caesar against an ancient Roman backdrop. At one point, he’s pressing racks of gold.
One of the oddest moments features Zuckerberg leg-pressing a giant bucket of chicken nuggets surrounded aiby a sea of French fries.
Zuckerberg captioned the video, “Every day is leg day with Meta's new MovieGen AI model that can create and edit videos. Coming to Instagram next year.”
According to a blog post from Meta, Movie Gen can also produce background music and sound effects that sync with the videos, in addition to editing existing content.
Videos created by Movie Gen can be up to 16 seconds long, while the audio can last up to 45 seconds.