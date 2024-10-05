Sci-Tech

Mark Zuckerberg takes fitness to the next level with new Movie Gen AI model

This new feature have the ability to generate realistic video and audio clips based on user prompts

  • by Web Desk
  • October 05, 2024


Tech giant Meta announced a new exciting AI model called Movie Gen on Friday, October 4.

This new feature has the ability to generate realistic video and audio clips based on user prompts.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg showcased this new AI feature on his Instagram account in his typical style, highlighting his love for fitness, though with some very unusual AI-generated scenarios.

In a quirky video, Zuckerberg is shown performing leg presses in increasingly strange environments.

In one scene, he uses the machine in a neon-lit gym, while in another, he appears as Caesar against an ancient Roman backdrop. At one point, he’s pressing racks of gold.

One of the oddest moments features Zuckerberg leg-pressing a giant bucket of chicken nuggets surrounded aiby a sea of French fries.

Zuckerberg captioned the video, “Every day is leg day with Meta's new MovieGen AI model that can create and edit videos. Coming to Instagram next year.”

According to a blog post from Meta, Movie Gen can also produce background music and sound effects that sync with the videos, in addition to editing existing content.

Videos created by Movie Gen can be up to 16 seconds long, while the audio can last up to 45 seconds.

Paul Pogba ready to resume training in January 2025 after ban reduction

Paul Pogba ready to resume training in January 2025 after ban reduction
Hamza Ali Abbasi takes on brand new role as Batish in drama serial 'Faraar'

Hamza Ali Abbasi takes on brand new role as Batish in drama serial 'Faraar'

Prince William talks about his determination to change things

Prince William talks about his determination to change things
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes

'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes

Sci-Tech News

'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Google Meet enhances call-screen features with new user-friendly design
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT interface called Canvas
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
WhatsApp unveils exciting new features for status updates
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Google to halt New Zealand news links if government passes new media legislation
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Fruit fly brain: What does it look like? Scientists release first-ever map
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Microsoft's Copilot chatbot receives game changing AI upgrades for users
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
Final solar eclipse of 2024: Skygazers witness breathtaking ‘ring of fire’
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes
OpenAI launches advanced feature for rapid AI voice assistant creation