Boris Johnson reflects on his special relationship with Late Queen Elizabeth

During Parliamentary time prime ministers met with the monarch at Buckingham Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Boris Johnson fondly recalled his relationship with the late Queen, reflecting on the unique 'joys' of his time as Prime Minister.

Every Wednesday during governmental time at Buckingham Palace, prime ministers meet with the late Queen once a week.

Johnson was no exception, telling GB News that being in Number 10 was one of the "joys of the job."

“I used to see the Queen every week”, he said.

The ex-PM stated, “That was one of the great, great joys of the job. It was a kind of free psychotherapy, and there was no confession so appalling,” adding, “She’d heard it all before.”

He said, "I don't know, she was always very supportive," when Camilla Tominey asked if Queen Elizabeth II had her "work cut out" with him in comparison to earlier prime ministers.

“She was full of really good advice. I’d sort of have a fair idea of what she thought about lots of things but she wouldn’t really reveal her hand much, she would simply nudge you.”

Johnson said it "wouldn't be right" to reveal what he believed to be the Queen's political views.

As he talked about the late monarch's feeling of duty, the former prime minister, who was fired in 2022 due to a wave of resignations from top Tory officials, was full of admiration for her.

Royal News

Princess Beatrice to debut baby bump with Kate Middleton
Duchess Sophie beams from receiving new royal title
Kate Middleton’s brother reveals ‘depression’ from dating Prince William
Meghan Markle revives her iconic red gown for surprise gala appearance
Prince Harry prolongs solo trip to avoid Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Queen Camilla hosts special event at Clarence House without King Charles
Prince William ‘bloody jealous’ of Prince Harry’s natural charm
Prince Harry’s children blow people away with super-surprising traits
Royal Family to take action against Prince Harry's 'ill-advised' trips?
Queen Mary shows how to rule the throne in comfort
Lady Louise Windsor adopts similar approach as Princess Kate and William