Boris Johnson reflects on his special relationship with Late Queen Elizabeth

Boris Johnson fondly recalled his relationship with the late Queen, reflecting on the unique 'joys' of his time as Prime Minister.
Every Wednesday during governmental time at Buckingham Palace, prime ministers meet with the late Queen once a week.
Johnson was no exception, telling GB News that being in Number 10 was one of the "joys of the job."
“I used to see the Queen every week”, he said.
The ex-PM stated, “That was one of the great, great joys of the job. It was a kind of free psychotherapy, and there was no confession so appalling,” adding, “She’d heard it all before.”
He said, "I don't know, she was always very supportive," when Camilla Tominey asked if Queen Elizabeth II had her "work cut out" with him in comparison to earlier prime ministers.
“She was full of really good advice. I’d sort of have a fair idea of what she thought about lots of things but she wouldn’t really reveal her hand much, she would simply nudge you.”
Johnson said it "wouldn't be right" to reveal what he believed to be the Queen's political views.
As he talked about the late monarch's feeling of duty, the former prime minister, who was fired in 2022 due to a wave of resignations from top Tory officials, was full of admiration for her.