Sabrina Carpenter praises Taylor Swift as ‘best role model’ 

Sabrina Carpenter heaped praises on her longtime pal and pop icon Taylor Swift.
During her appearance at CBS’ Sunday morning show on October 6, 2024, Sabrina spoke highly of the 14-time Grammy winner, calling her “gracious”, “graceful” and “composed”
The Short n' Sweet hitmaker said, “You just watch her walk in a room and it's very easy to understand that she's so composed, she's graceful, she's gracious.”
Sabrina, who has given opening performance at Taylor’s Eras Tour concert shows several times went on to gush, “I wouldn't say it's a verbal thing as much as just, like, she's very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that. So I'm grateful for that.”
Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift have been sharing a warm friendship since November 2021, their bond grew even stronger when the Espresso singer joined the Midnights hitmaker at the South American leg of latter’s Eras Tour in June, 2023.
On the professional front, Sabrina kicked off her Short n’Sweet tour on September 23, 2024, and recently revealed the dates of her upcoming shows in UK and Europe with Rachel Chinouriri as a special guest.
The concerts will take place at 3Arena in Dublin on March 3, 2025, followed by shows in Birmingham, London and Manchester.