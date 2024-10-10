Trending

Deepika Padukone breaks silence on 'Om Shanti Om' criticism after 17 years

Deepika Padukone made her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2007's 'Om Shanti Om'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 10, 2024
Deepika Padukone breaks silence on Om Shanti Om criticism after 17 years
Deepika Padukone breaks silence on 'Om Shanti Om' criticism after 17 years

Deepika Padukone has finally broken silence over the criticism and negativity on her 2007’s debut film Om Shanti Om.

Despite a blockbuster debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's directorial flick, Padukone faced a significant criticism for her accent and diction at the time.

During a recent Live Love Laugh lecture series, the new mom opened up about dealing with “negativity” during her debut film.

“When my debut movie Om Shanti Om released, there were quite a few bad reviews, but I specifically remember this one bad review which pushed me to work on myself,” the actress started.

She went on to share, “It spoke about my accent, my diction, my talent and my capabilities. Negativity is sometimes a good thing, it’s what you make of it. The larger picture is what do you do with that criticism, how do you look at it positively.”

Since then, Padukone has never seized to amaze her fans by giving back-to-back hit films.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

While on the personal front, Deepika Padukone has recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Ranveer Singh.

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Trending News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Aijaz Aslam's mother breathes her last, fans extend condolences
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' star Emmad Irfani talks on his increasing stardom
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri rap 'Calm Down' ahead of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' release
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Mehwish Hayat teases new song collaboration with Honey Singh
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Kajol wishes Amitabh Bachchan and his ex Rekha on their birthdays
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share delightful clicks from Maldivian getaway
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Jacqueline Fernandez pens emotional words on Ratan Tata's death
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan spark dating rumors during latest London outing
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Minal Khan gives befitting response to haters with big achievement
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Hania Amir announces Canada tour: 'Can't wait to see you all'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Akshay Kumar to reprise role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Maya Ali shares ‘happy moment’ from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ set