Deepika Padukone breaks silence on 'Om Shanti Om' criticism after 17 years

Deepika Padukone has finally broken silence over the criticism and negativity on her 2007’s debut film Om Shanti Om.
Despite a blockbuster debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's directorial flick, Padukone faced a significant criticism for her accent and diction at the time.
During a recent Live Love Laugh lecture series, the new mom opened up about dealing with “negativity” during her debut film.
“When my debut movie Om Shanti Om released, there were quite a few bad reviews, but I specifically remember this one bad review which pushed me to work on myself,” the actress started.
She went on to share, “It spoke about my accent, my diction, my talent and my capabilities. Negativity is sometimes a good thing, it’s what you make of it. The larger picture is what do you do with that criticism, how do you look at it positively.”
Since then, Padukone has never seized to amaze her fans by giving back-to-back hit films.
On the work front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.
While on the personal front, Deepika Padukone has recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Ranveer Singh.