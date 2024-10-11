Royal

King Charles makes delightful announcement after Kate, William public appearance

Buckingham palace shares exciting update on King Charles next royal engagement after Princess Kate's new appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
King Charles makes delightful announcement after Kate, William public appearance
King Charles makes delightful announcement after Kate, William public appearance

King Charles has shared a delightful update right after Kate Middleton's comeback appearance with Prince William.

The Royal Family turned to Instagram account on Friday, October 11, 2024, to update fans regarding King Charles' next royal engagement.

As per the announcement, Charles and Queen Camilla will host Qatar royals in December.

"The King and Queen will host The Amir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher> bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani at Buckingham Palace for a State Visit to the UK from Tuesday 3rd December to Wednesday 4th December 2024," Buckingham palace statement read.

This update from the cancer-stricken monarch comes shortly after Kate Middleton and Prince William made a joint appearance in South port on Thursday, October 10, 2024, to meet the families of three little kids, who lost their lives in a school stabbing incident in July this year.

The video of the the Prince and Princess of Wales from their surprise visit made round on the internet as it was princess Kate's first public appearance after completing her chemotherapy last month.

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Royal News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey make bold move after Princess Kate’s emotional act
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Royal fans notice Kate Middleton's surprising change in first post-cancer appearance
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Prince George shares surprising career ambition beyond royal duties
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
King Charles puts himself at 'bigger risk' than cancer
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share powerful message after Kate Middleton's comeback
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Princess Eugenie shares son's adorable reaction to Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Sarah Ferguson gets candid about being a granny: ‘Most extraordinary thing’
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Duchess Sophie caught in awkward situation during key engagement: Watch
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Sarah Ferguson shares rare insights about Princess Kate, King Charles cancer
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Prince Harry shares expert parenting advice on World Mental Health Day
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Day message resonates globally
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Kate Middleton sends ‘desperation signs’ with latest appearance