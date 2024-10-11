King Charles makes delightful announcement after Kate, William public appearance

King Charles has shared a delightful update right after Kate Middleton's comeback appearance with Prince William.
The Royal Family turned to Instagram account on Friday, October 11, 2024, to update fans regarding King Charles' next royal engagement.
As per the announcement, Charles and Queen Camilla will host Qatar royals in December.
"The King and Queen will host The Amir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher> bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani at Buckingham Palace for a State Visit to the UK from Tuesday 3rd December to Wednesday 4th December 2024," Buckingham palace statement read.
This update from the cancer-stricken monarch comes shortly after Kate Middleton and Prince William made a joint appearance in South port on Thursday, October 10, 2024, to meet the families of three little kids, who lost their lives in a school stabbing incident in July this year.
The video of the the Prince and Princess of Wales from their surprise visit made round on the internet as it was princess Kate's first public appearance after completing her chemotherapy last month.