England captain Ben Stokes set to lead team in crucial Test match against Pakistan

  October 14, 2024
England captain Ben Stokes is finally fit to play in the second Test against Pakistan, scheduled to be played on Tuesday, October 15.

As per BBC Sports, pace bowler Matthew Potts is also included in the team.

Stokes and Potts replace Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson and these changes brought a record-breaking win in the first Test match.

Earlier, it was confirmed that the second Test will be played in Multan on the same pitch as the first.

Recently, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made major changes to their squad, omitting former captain Babar Azam, along with pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The newly appointed selection committee, which includes captain Shan Masood, coach Jason Gillespie, former skipper Azhar Ali and ex-international umpire Aleem Dar, held an extended meeting on the pitch during Monday’s training session.

Stokes said in a statement, noting, “I’ve put myself through quite a lot of high-intensity stuff: sprints, batting for long periods of time, then bowling in the first Test and these two days.”

He further added, “I needed to make sure I ticked every box, to make sure I was confident within myself and confident over the rest of my body. I’ve done everything I need and we’re good to go.”

The player has been out since early August and missed the 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka.

Sports News

