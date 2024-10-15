Sarah Ferguson pulls Princess Beatrice to royal duties on her birthday

Sarah Ferguson dragged Princess Beatrice to not one but two royal duties on her birthday today!
First, the two celebrated the annual Lady Garden Foundation lunch’s 10th anniversary by stepping out to attend its event in a rare joint engagement.
They were photographed at a French restaurant called Langan’s Brasserie in Mayfair, raising awareness about gynecological health alongside stars Mike Smmon, Jenny Halpern Prince, and many others.
Of course, the second thing Princess Beatrice had to do was cheer her mother on turning 65.
Since Prince Andrew’s elder daughter doesn’t have an official Instagram profile, it’s assumed that she must have obviously wished her in person.
Princess Beatrice glowed in an old floral-print dress bought from Topshop with her brunettes tied to the back.
On the other hand, Sarah Ferguson kept it vibrant for her big day in a multi-colored £945 blouse designed by Pucci that was paired with a complimenting headband and a black skirt.
Since they’re from the royal family, it’s quite understandable why Princess Beatrice’s mother chose to give some of her birthday time away to the charity.
“I think it’s very important to amplify the voice for gynae health. And I think that the Lady Garden is revolutionising health. I love the fact that I’m here,” she told Hello Magazine.
While Sarah Ferguson didn’t reveal any of her celebration plans for the day, it’s expected that a fat cake must be waiting back home!