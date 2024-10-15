Sarah Ferguson pulls Princess Beatrice to royal duties on her birthday

Royal

Sarah Ferguson celebrated her big day by doing something special with Princess Beatrice

  by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Sarah Ferguson dragged Princess Beatrice to not one but two royal duties on her birthday today!

First, the two celebrated the annual Lady Garden Foundation lunch’s 10th anniversary by stepping out to attend its event in a rare joint engagement.

They were photographed at a French restaurant called Langan’s Brasserie in Mayfair, raising awareness about gynecological health alongside stars Mike Smmon, Jenny Halpern Prince, and many others.

Of course, the second thing Princess Beatrice had to do was cheer her mother on turning 65.

Since Prince Andrew’s elder daughter doesn’t have an official Instagram profile, it’s assumed that she must have obviously wished her in person.

Princess Beatrice glowed in an old floral-print dress bought from Topshop with her brunettes tied to the back.

On the other hand, Sarah Ferguson kept it vibrant for her big day in a multi-colored £945 blouse designed by Pucci that was paired with a complimenting headband and a black skirt.

Since they’re from the royal family, it’s quite understandable why Princess Beatrice’s mother chose to give some of her birthday time away to the charity.

“I think it’s very important to amplify the voice for gynae health. And I think that the Lady Garden is revolutionising health. I love the fact that I’m here,” she told Hello Magazine.

While Sarah Ferguson didn’t reveal any of her celebration plans for the day, it’s expected that a fat cake must be waiting back home!

Royal News

Princess Tatiana speaks about ‘crying, hurting’ from divorcing Prince Nikolaos
Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton set to celebrate special occasion together
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘envious’ with powerful move
Princess Leonor becomes ‘queen of being overlooked’ in priceless exchange
Prince William set to attend community event after King Charles’ new outing
Australian delegates draw criticism for 'embarrassing' move before King Charles visit
King Charles takes emotional decision just days before kicking off Australia tour
Royal Family gives big relief to Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas
Duchess Sophie shares 'heartbreaking' statement after big milestone
King Charles radiates good health at International Investment Summit
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country