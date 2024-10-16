World

Donald Trump took a sharp jab at Harris' health status amid medical report release

Kamala Harris' doctor shared his latest physical report in an open letter on Saturday, October 12, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Donald Trump took a sharp jab at Harris health status amid medical report release
Donald Trump took a sharp jab at Harris' health status amid medical report release

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently took a jab at Kamala Harris’ medical report.

Harris' doctor shared her latest medical report in an open letter on Saturday, confirming that the vice president is in “excellent health.”

In contrast, Trump claimed that her severe seasonal allergies could affect her ability to effectively carry out her duties.

Trump said in his social media account Truth, “I have just seen Kamala's Report, and it is not good.”

"These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning," he further wrote.

Trump also challenged the part of the report that suggested Harris experienced hives, medically known as urticaria.

These hives result in temporary raised skin rashes that resemble large insect bites and can be triggered by allergies, stress or anxiety.

Her medical consultant Dr. Joshua Simmons noted that she has never experienced a severe allergic reaction and has primarily experienced irritation to her nose and eyes.

The physician also indicated that she has been receiving allergen immunotherapy for the past three years to alleviate her symptoms.

Storm Nadine grows stronger with potential path toward Florida and Mexico

Storm Nadine grows stronger with potential path toward Florida and Mexico
UK leaders urge a new perspective on weight-loss drugs amid health concerns

UK leaders urge a new perspective on weight-loss drugs amid health concerns

Donald Trump took a sharp jab at Harris' health status amid medical report release

Donald Trump took a sharp jab at Harris' health status amid medical report release
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust

Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust

World News

Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
Storm Nadine grows stronger with potential path toward Florida and Mexico
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
Sweden reveals significant military expansion plans by 2030
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
Modi faces pressure for dialogue with Canada amid deteriorating relations
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
Russia demands $1 billion from Shell for damages amid boycott
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
SCO Summit 2024: Indian, Chinese, Kyrgyz leaders arrive in Pakistan
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
North Korea destroys key road to South Korea: Watch
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
Canada expels Indian diplomats citing 'evidence' of involvement in Nijjar's case
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
US warns Iran of ‘severe consequences’ for plotting against Trump
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
São Paulo struggles with widespread power outages following devastating storm
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
Donald Trump pledges significant immigration reforms to secure border control
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general