Donald Trump took a sharp jab at Harris' health status amid medical report release

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently took a jab at Kamala Harris’ medical report.
Harris' doctor shared her latest medical report in an open letter on Saturday, confirming that the vice president is in “excellent health.”
In contrast, Trump claimed that her severe seasonal allergies could affect her ability to effectively carry out her duties.
Trump said in his social media account Truth, “I have just seen Kamala's Report, and it is not good.”
"These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning," he further wrote.
Trump also challenged the part of the report that suggested Harris experienced hives, medically known as urticaria.
These hives result in temporary raised skin rashes that resemble large insect bites and can be triggered by allergies, stress or anxiety.
Her medical consultant Dr. Joshua Simmons noted that she has never experienced a severe allergic reaction and has primarily experienced irritation to her nose and eyes.
The physician also indicated that she has been receiving allergen immunotherapy for the past three years to alleviate her symptoms.