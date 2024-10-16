Karan Johar greenlights Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Tauba Tauba'

Trending

  by Web Desk
  October 16, 2024
Indian filmmaker Karan Johar is in awe of the Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of Tauba Tauba. 

On Instagram, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director re-shared the track and asked fans to watch it. 

It was the acclaimed singer Karan Aujla's funny comment on the post that left netizens in frenzy. 

"Uncle Na Karo, Please” (Uncle don't do this please) with a crying emoji. 

Netizens were dumbfounded after seeing Chahat create the track. 

One wrote, "Karan Aujla is crying in the corner." 

"Uncle should hesitate once," penned another. 

Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal's starrer Bed Newz became a sensation in the country. 

Several singers tried to create the own version of their song and one of them happened to be Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. 

For the unversed, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's video of singing Bado Badi went viral earlier this year. 

On the work front, Karan Johar will next produce Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar. 

