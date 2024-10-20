Entertainment

Taylor Swift gracefully handles wardrobe malfunction at Miami show

Taylor Swift's backup dancer rescues her from embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at Eras Tour show in Miami

  by Web Desk
  October 20, 2024


Taylor Swift handled an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction situation at Miami concert like a queen.

On October 18, the Cruel Summer crooner experienced a wardrobe malfunction while she was singing her song But Daddy I Love Him.

As seen in the viral clips, her white gown suddenly popping open in the back mid performance.

The Grammy-winner was starting the track from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department when her custom Vivienne Westwood gown came unzipped.

As per the Miami Herald's report of the Eras Tour concert, her dancers stepped in the right moment and helped her zip up the dress so she could continue her performance.

Shortly after the video of Taylor’s wardrobe malfunction went viral, her fans came to defend her on social media.

A fan wrote on TikTok, “OMG she handled the situation like a queen. Kuddos to the dancers who acted timely.”

Another commented, “Taylor is an icon for a reason, so proud of her for not feeling embarrassed and handling it gracefully.”

“Although I could not attend her concert but I was there in spirits,” a third noted.

Taylor will conclude her final Eras Tour show in Vancouver, British Columbia, on December 8, 2024.

