Royal

King Charles enjoys ‘inspiring morning’ after Australian Senator ‘disrespectful’ comments

The British monarch had a nasty encounter with the anti-monarchist group during Australia trip

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024


King Charles, who is currently in Australia for a state visit alongside Queen Camilla, shrugged off recent criticism from an Australian senator with an 'inspiring morning' at a public event.

The British monarch stepped out to visit the National Centre for Indigenous Excellence (NCIE) after facing a shocking encounter with angry senator Lidia Thorpe.

Taking to social media account on Monday, the Buckingham Palace posted the video of King Charles meeting with the staff of NCIE.

The palace noted, “An inspiring morning with young Aussies at @TheNCIE!”

“The National Centre for Indigenous Excellence aims to create opportunities with and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across Australia.”

Notably, King Charles, who commenced his first tour Down Under the reigning King but also his first international travel after his cancer diagnosis, visit update came shortly after the King had a nasty encounter with the anti-monarchist group.

Ahead of the speech, Thorpe shouted at the king, saying, "You are not my King, this is not your land.”

“You destroyed our land, give us a treaty — we want a treaty, we want a treaty with this country,” she kept shouting while being pulled out of the venue.

King Charles enjoys ‘inspiring morning’ after Australian Senator ‘disrespectful’ comments

King Charles enjoys ‘inspiring morning’ after Australian Senator ‘disrespectful’ comments

Trump calls Harris ‘destructive to Christianity’ at event with faith leaders

Trump calls Harris ‘destructive to Christianity’ at event with faith leaders
Shraddha Kapoor gives final verdict on ‘Aashiqui' sequel

Shraddha Kapoor gives final verdict on ‘Aashiqui' sequel
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence

Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence

Royal News

Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
Buckingham Palace admits prior knowledge of King Charles' encounter with Senator
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
King Charles hails Australia as ‘most multicultural on earth’ amid parliament heckling
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
Prince William 'determined' to serve a noble cause despite criticism
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
King Charles shares powerful message after being 'heckled' in Australian parliament
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
Prince William reveals Prince George’s obsession with THIS ‘normal job’
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
King Charles' shocking move in Australia sparks health concerns
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
King Charles, Queen Camilla honour late soldiers at Australian War Memorial
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
Princess Eugenie struggling to keep peace between King Charles, Prince Harry?
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
Prince William, Harry’s feud leaves their Hollywood pal ‘smacked in the middle’
Kim Kardashian navigates life as single mom of 4 in Kanye West absence
King Charles’ Parliament House speech gets ruined by Australian senator