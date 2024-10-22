King Charles enjoys ‘inspiring morning’ after Australian Senator ‘disrespectful’ comments

King Charles, who is currently in Australia for a state visit alongside Queen Camilla, shrugged off recent criticism from an Australian senator with an 'inspiring morning' at a public event.
The British monarch stepped out to visit the National Centre for Indigenous Excellence (NCIE) after facing a shocking encounter with angry senator Lidia Thorpe.
Taking to social media account on Monday, the Buckingham Palace posted the video of King Charles meeting with the staff of NCIE.
The palace noted, “An inspiring morning with young Aussies at @TheNCIE!”
“The National Centre for Indigenous Excellence aims to create opportunities with and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across Australia.”
Notably, King Charles, who commenced his first tour Down Under the reigning King but also his first international travel after his cancer diagnosis, visit update came shortly after the King had a nasty encounter with the anti-monarchist group.
Ahead of the speech, Thorpe shouted at the king, saying, "You are not my King, this is not your land.”
“You destroyed our land, give us a treaty — we want a treaty, we want a treaty with this country,” she kept shouting while being pulled out of the venue.