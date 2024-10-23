Sports

David Warner retirement U-turn sparks outrage: ‘Unbelievable narcissist’

Aussie batter despite announcing retirement, said he is ready to participate in series against India

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Former Australian cricketer David Warner has signaled about coming out of retirement and playing in the upcoming series against India.

According to Mail Online, Warner, who seemingly played his last game at SCG in January 2024 against Pakistan, told News Crop, “I'm dead serious. Let's be honest, the guys have played one red ball game since their last Test matches in February, so I've almost had the same preparation.”

He said that if his team him for the series against India he would be more happy to play, adding, “I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game and I wanted to finish. (But) my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I'm not going to shy away from that.”

His shock comments sparked widespread criticism and fans slammed him for taking a U-turn.

A user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “This guy is an unbelievable narcissist,” another posted, “Please don't. His farewell tour against the bottom feeders is the reason we are in this predicament.”

The third one gushed, “Can you just disappear? No one has called an SOS for you. We love life without you.”

Warner also revealed that he is in contact with the coach Andrew McDonald and selector George Bailey about making a return if needed. However, Bailey, while announcing the squad, said that you never know when he is joking but if he is missing the team already, then it is a great sign.

