Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight on Benny Blanco cheating rumors!
The American singer and actress, who attended Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour last month at Madison Square Garden in NYC, was filmed dancing closely with her Emilia Pérez costar Edgar Ramirez in a video which sparked speculations if she was cheating on her boyfriend Blanco.
Putting the rumors to rest, Selena Gomez was spotted stepping out with her record producer boyfriend and Ramirez at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film Emilia Pérez, after which she also partied at a local hotspot Mother Wolf on October 22, 2024.
Taking to her Instagram stories just a day after on Wednesday, October 23, Gomez shared a clip where Benny Blanco was seen dancing with Edgar Ramirez, a move that settled the dust on whether there is any relationship issue between the longtime couple or not.
With Sabrina Carpenter’s Bed Chem playing in the story, Blanco and Ramirez were seen grooving closely and sharing laughter.
The Midnight Vibes singer’s French musical crime comedy drama film Emilia Pérez is set to receive limited theatrical release in Canada and the U.S. on November 1, after which the movie will make its way to Netflix on November 13, 2024.
Selena Gomez is also being starred in American mystery comedy-drama, Only Murders in the Building, alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.