Entertainment

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2

Jennifer Lawrence attended the premiere of her 'Zurwaski V Texas' at the 2024 AFI Fest on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence marks first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence marks first appearance since confirming baby no. 2

Jennifer Lawrence is beaming with pregnancy glow!

The Hunger Games actress walked her first red carpet since confirming that she is expecting her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence stepped out to grace the premiere of documentary Zurawski v Texas, as a producer at the 2024 AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 23.

For the event, she slipped into a white trench coat-style dress, proudly showcasing her baby bump.

Lawrence completed her debut look with a black belt along with a pair of black ballet flats.

Moreover, the No Hard Feelings star opted for a soft makeup look and curtain bangs, with leaving her wavy blonde hair over the shoulders.

The 34-yrear-old actress was also caught posing with directors of the film, Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault.

As per Deadline, Zurawski v Texas is a documentary about a women whose lives were put at risk due to Texas’ strict anti-abortion laws, resulting in them suing the state.

Besides Jennifer Lawrence, alongside Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton also produced the film.

Zurawski v Texas is slated to release from October 25 in New York, Los Angeles and cities across Texas.

Anna Kendrick breaks silence on escaping 7-year long abusive relationship

Anna Kendrick breaks silence on escaping 7-year long abusive relationship
Sabrina Carpenter's unforgettable gesture leaves Millie Bobby Brown awestruck

Sabrina Carpenter's unforgettable gesture leaves Millie Bobby Brown awestruck
WhatsApp rolls out game-changing tool to manage sticker collections

WhatsApp rolls out game-changing tool to manage sticker collections
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2

Entertainment News

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
‘Crash Landing on You’ star Son Ye-jin in talks to work with Ji Chang-wook?
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Anna Kendrick breaks silence on escaping 7-year long abusive relationship
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Sabrina Carpenter's unforgettable gesture leaves Millie Bobby Brown awestruck
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Brad Pitt 'backing' Nicole Kidman’s Oscar campaign to spite Angelina Jolie
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Liam Payne 2025 tour plans REVEALED after his tragic death
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Liam Payne had ‘wedding plans’ with girlfriend Kate Cassidy?
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Zayn Malik drops new US tour dates after Liam Payne’s death
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Travis Kelce regrets missing Taylor Swift’s magical Miami shows