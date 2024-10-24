Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2

Jennifer Lawrence is beaming with pregnancy glow!
The Hunger Games actress walked her first red carpet since confirming that she is expecting her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney.
Lawrence stepped out to grace the premiere of documentary Zurawski v Texas, as a producer at the 2024 AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 23.
For the event, she slipped into a white trench coat-style dress, proudly showcasing her baby bump.
Lawrence completed her debut look with a black belt along with a pair of black ballet flats.
Moreover, the No Hard Feelings star opted for a soft makeup look and curtain bangs, with leaving her wavy blonde hair over the shoulders.
The 34-yrear-old actress was also caught posing with directors of the film, Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault.
As per Deadline, Zurawski v Texas is a documentary about a women whose lives were put at risk due to Texas’ strict anti-abortion laws, resulting in them suing the state.
Besides Jennifer Lawrence, alongside Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton also produced the film.
Zurawski v Texas is slated to release from October 25 in New York, Los Angeles and cities across Texas.