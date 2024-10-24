Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style

Hania Amir is wandering on New York streets!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Ishqiya actress shared glimpses of her cherished time from New York getaway.
In the photos, Amir could be seen beaming with joy as she wore blue jeans with neon green top paired with a heavy leather jacket.
She kicked of the carousel with her solo shot, which showcased Amir flashing her contagious smile on one of the world's busiest pedestrian areas, Times Square.
Meanwhile the second photo featured a close-up random selfie of the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress, as she flaunted her dimple proudly amid stunning backdrop of skyscrapers.
The third image showed her at mall, posing with a victory sign while keeping her leather jacket on her arm this time.
For the next shot, Amir had a surprise encounter with Spider-Man during her NYC escapade.
She concluded her carousel with a cute selfie, donning a mickey mouse headband.
Soon after the post, her ardent fans flooded the comment section with love.
One fan wrote, “Your smile is different, it makes us happy. When I saw this post. I smiled because you were smiling.”
While another gushed, “Cutie pie.”
“You deserve every ounce of love and admiration. People love you for who you are, and that's the most beautiful thing,” the third penned.
On the work front, Hania Amir has been garnering immense praises for her portrayal of Sharjeena in the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.