World Bank unveils global initiative to empower 300 million women by 2030

The World Bank has taken a major step to boost economic opportunities for women.
As per Reuters, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund announced the strategy on Thursday, October 25, during the annual meeting in Washington.
The World Bank President Ajay Banga said in a statement, noting, "When we increase women's economic participation, it not only boosts the global economy, but also strengthens families and communities.”
The statement further added, “Through economic empowerment we are building a ladder out of poverty and extending hope and dignity as far as possible."
The main goal of this initiative is to allow more than 300 million women to use wide frequency internet, financial and essential services, education and job opportunities by 2030.
As we all know, women play a crucial role in society as educators and managers of families.
Women’s education is very important as it has the power to influence future generations and has also been proven to be successful entrepreneurs.
The strategy also aims to support 250 million women with social protection programs who are frequently facing social issues such as harassment and social abuse.
It also aims to address barriers that women are facing in entrepreneurial growth.