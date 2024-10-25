Matthew Perry’s sister, stepdad reflect on actor’s ‘sudden death’

Matthew Perry’s stepfather and younger sister are mourning his tragic death!
The legendary Friends actor, who passed away around a year ago on October 28, 2023, reportedly lost his life after submersion into the pool due to unconsciousness.
Speaking to HELLO! Canada, the American-Canadian actor’s stepsister, Caitlin Morrison, and stepdad, Keith Morrison, reflected on their painful loss close to a year after the 17 Again actor's “incredibly shocking death.”
Caitlin, who is the executive director of the Mathew Perry Foundation of Canada, an organization founded by the actor’s family and friends in his honor, to help people overcome addiction, said that running this foundation makes her feel like she is right next to her late brother.
She noted that it makes her feel "like I'm sitting right next to Matthew, working with him every day on something that was important to him.
"I have this treasure of getting to keep him very, very close to my life all the time, which is wonderful,” Caitlin added.
She also told how the Fools Rush In actor’s presence would bring smile to everyone’s face and had the ability to fill up a room with light and magnetic energy that drew people closer to him.
Meanwhile, Perry’s stepfather, Keith, told the outlet that he would “like to be remembered for doing something to help people suffering from addiction."
They also shared how Perry’s sudden death was “incredibly shocking” for them, and said, "Anybody who has lost a child will tell you that, even if you are in some way prepared for the possibility, it’s shattering."
For the uninformed, Matthew Perry’s post mortem blood specimens found high dosages of a drug called ketamine, for which his personal assistant, two doctors, and two drug dealers have been charged.