  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Durefishan Saleem's flawless skin shines in no-makeup pics

Durefishan Saleem's no-makeup glow steals the show!

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, October 25, the Ishq Murshid actress shared a carousel of her no-makeup look, leaving fans in awe.

“All that self gram,” she penned alongside the post with a camera emoji.

The first photo in carousel featured a stunning bare face selfie of Saleem, in which she could be seen sitting in a car sporting a casual black shirt, allowing her flawless skin to take center stage.

Her natural pink lips and bright brown eyes sparkle as the sunlight hit her face.


In one of the photos, the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actress was seen sitting in a restaurant, holding a plate of burger and fries. 

However, it was again her without makeup skin which stole spotlight.

Saleem looked stunning even a casual look wearing a stripped blue shirt with messy pony tail and glasses.

Prior to this, she shared a bunch of pictures in a six-yard drape saree, looking drop-dead gorgeous.

On the work front, Durefishan Saleem swept recognition for her role in drama serial Ishq Murshid, alongside Bilal Abbas Khan. 

