Zara Noor Abbas gives befitting response to trolls over outfit criticism

Zara Noor Abbas has fiery replies for the naysayers criticizing her fashion choices!
The Pakistani actress turned to her Instagram handle on Friday, October 25, and shared a string of snaps from an outing with her mother, Asma Abbas. The actress received many negative comments on the post over her outfit.
Wearing bell-bottom jeans, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress topped it with a neck to toe, see-through black netted overlay, over which she wore a casual white tee. Tying her hair into a sleek bun, Zara carried a crossbody bag to complete her look.
Criticizing Zara over her odd dress sense, the comment section was soon flooded with the trolls, to which the actress responded with fiery replies.
“You have no dressing sense,” commented one user, to which the Badshah Begum actress replied, “Just because you are in a box of conventional experiences, doesn’t mean I have to be in them too. Apni marzi se jeenay Aur pehnnay ki ijazat bhi ab tumse loon?!”
Another wrote, “Dear please do fashion, but do not make yourself look like a mad.” Responding to this, she replied, “Who told you that I’m normal.”
“Change your dressing, you have no dressing sense,” criticized the third. Replying back, Zara wrote, “Change your mind. You have no mind.”
Meanwhile, one more comment read, “Looks like you have escaped the mental asylum.”
On the personal front, Zara Noor Abbas is married to actor Asad Siddiqui. The couple united in a wedlock in 2017.