Mohammad Rizwan named new white-ball captain of Pakistan

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been named the vice-captain for the white ball teams

  by Web Desk
  October 27, 2024
Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan was appointed as the new white-ball captain on Sunday, October 27.

As per PCB’s press release, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been named the vice-captain for the white ball teams.

The Pakistan squads for their upcoming white ball matches against Australia and Zimbabwe were announced earlier on Sunday.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the decision in a press conference in Lahore.

Naqvi congratulated Rizwan on his appointment, saying, “I want to extend my congratulations to Mohammad Rizwan on his appointment as Pakistan’s white-ball captain.”

He further said, “I am confident that Rizwan’s leadership qualities, underpinned by his deep commitment and passion for the game, will help shape this talented team into a consistently successful unit.”

Meanwhile, Rizwan expressed his gratitude as cited by PCB website, “I am deeply honoured to be appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain.”

The 32-year-old went on to share, “Representing Pakistan on the global stage is the greatest privilege and to now be entrusted with leading such a talented and exciting group of players is a tremendous honour.”

“I am committed to giving my absolute best in this role and look forward to working closely with the selectors, coaches and my immensely talented teammates,” the player added.

This announcement will make him the 31st captain of the Pakistan team.

