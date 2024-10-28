Trending

Ananya Panday teases new development in 'Call Me Bae' season 2

Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' is co-produced by filmmaker Karan Johar

  by Web Desk
  October 28, 2024
Ananya Pandays Call Me Bae is co-produced by filmmaker Karan Johar
Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' is co-produced by filmmaker Karan Johar 

Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday continues to vow fans with the shooting of Call Me Bae season 2!

Her series Call Me Bae turned out to be a massive chart-topper, prompting the makers to swiftly kick off filming for its second season.

In the wee hours of Monday, the CTRL actress took to her Instagram stories to unveil enticing behind-the-scenes glimpses from her Call Me Bae season 2 filming.

The actress posted a fun photo of her vanity van adorned with a paper that read 'Bae' while sitting in full relaxed mode.

This sneak peek got fans’ excitement levels off the charts with anticipation for the series.

She penned a caption which further added appeal to the charming BTS vibe, “Oh, she’s back back.”

Ananya Panday teases new development in Call Me Bae season 2

Previously, Ananya and Amazon Prime Video revealed the good news through a collaborative post, causing an adrenaline rush among netizens. 

The announcement footage showcased the Gehraiyaan star in her iconic role alongside cast members Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Gurfateh Pirzada, and others from season one.

"Our day couldn’t get any bae-tter, Bella is coming to swoon us over again with a new season. #CallMeBaeOnPrime, S2 in development,” read the post.

Call Me Bae, co-produced by Karan Johar, comes to life under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner. 

