Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams dominate Spotify Charts with hit albums

Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams are dominating the Spotify Charts!
Taking to their official Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 29, the Spotify team shared this week’s charts where both singers can be spotted reigning the top positions.
“This week’s charts have arrived,” captioned the team.
On the “Top Albums USA” Chart, the Please Please Please hitmaker ruled the 1st position with her superhit album Short n’ Sweet, which was released on August 23, 2024, while Abrams’ The Secret of Us, which was released on June 21, 2024, dominated the 2nd position.
Meanwhile, on the “Top Songs USA” Chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste and Espresso grabbed 5th and 10th positions respectively.
Besides topping the USA Charts, the Nonsense singer also reigned supremacy on the “Top Albums Global” Chart as her Short n’ Sweet album secured 1st place, while Gracie Abrams’ album, The Secret of Us, was placed on the 4th position.
Furthermore, Carpenter’s Taste and Espresso also maintained their positions in the top 10 on the “Top Songs Global” Chart as they were placed on 6th and 7th on the list.
To note, Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming Short n’ Sweet concert will be held at Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
Meanwhile, Gracie Abrams has recently wrapped the 2024 concerts of her hit The Secret of Us Tour. The singer will kick off the tour’s 2025 leg on February 8.