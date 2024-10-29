Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams dominate Spotify Charts with hit albums

Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter have achieved Spotify Charts glory with their superhit songs

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams dominate Spotify Charts with hit albums
Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams dominate Spotify Charts with hit albums

Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams are dominating the Spotify Charts!

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 29, the Spotify team shared this week’s charts where both singers can be spotted reigning the top positions.

“This week’s charts have arrived,” captioned the team.

On the “Top Albums USA” Chart, the Please Please Please hitmaker ruled the 1st position with her superhit album Short n’ Sweet, which was released on August 23, 2024, while Abrams’ The Secret of Us, which was released on June 21, 2024, dominated the 2nd position.

Meanwhile, on the “Top Songs USA” Chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste and Espresso grabbed 5th and 10th positions respectively.

Besides topping the USA Charts, the Nonsense singer also reigned supremacy on the “Top Albums Global” Chart as her Short n’ Sweet album secured 1st place, while Gracie Abrams’ album, The Secret of Us, was placed on the 4th position.

Furthermore, Carpenter’s Taste and Espresso also maintained their positions in the top 10 on the “Top Songs Global” Chart as they were placed on 6th and 7th on the list.

To note, Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming Short n’ Sweet concert will be held at Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, Gracie Abrams has recently wrapped the 2024 concerts of her hit The Secret of Us Tour. The singer will kick off the tour’s 2025 leg on February 8.

Blake Lively takes witty swipe at ‘Millennials vs Gen Z’ makeup hacks

Blake Lively takes witty swipe at ‘Millennials vs Gen Z’ makeup hacks
Boy who was kicked out of luxury hotel as kid now owns it

Boy who was kicked out of luxury hotel as kid now owns it
Kate Middleton shares heart-touching message for famous cancer survivor

Kate Middleton shares heart-touching message for famous cancer survivor
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations

WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations

Entertainment News

WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Courteney Cox pays emotional tribute to Matthew Perry: ‘Missing today & always’
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Kanye West splurges on $35M Beverly Hills Estate after Malibu setback
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Tobey Maguire puts huge demand to return as ‘Spider-Man' in new sequel
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Johnny Depp set to mark Hollywood comeback with 'Day Drinker': DETAILS
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with sexual assault allegations against minors
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Sophie Turner's birthday post for beau 'twisted the knife' in Joe Jonas’ heart
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Matthew Perry's family recalls 'painful' time on his death anniversary
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Gisele Bündchen glows with excitement on her first pregnancy with Joaquim Valente
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Blake Lively dazzles at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards amid 'bullying' drama
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Dwayne Johnson and ‘Jumanji 3’ team set to return in 2026
WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations
Selena Gomez, David Henrie bring magic to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ premiere