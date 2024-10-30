Ananya Panday's beau Walker Blanco makes relationship official on her birthday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is celebrating her birthday but what caught eyeballs was a sweet message from her rumoured beau, Walker Blanco.
Sharing a never-before-seen photo of Panday, Walker poured his love for the Gehraiyaan star in a sweet birthday note.
In the picture, the Call Me Bae star could be seen sitting in a restaurant, looking elegant as ever in a high-neck sleeveless top, with a touch of chicness.
The star's contagious smile stole the show, lighting up moods with her effortless beauty as she posed for the camera.
“Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee,” Walker topped off the message with a heart emoji.
With the special post, the former Indian model has semeingly confirmed his romance with the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star.
Recently, a viral video of the actress surfaced in which the Student of the Year 2 actor was seen ignoring a call from her rumoured boyfriend.
Addressing the buzz, Ananya in one of her recent interviews, explained that she is done trying to be weird and discreet about the affair.
For the unversed, following rumors of Ananya Panday’s breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur a report from Bombay Times hinted that she has been seeing the former model Walker Blanco and the relationship is going pretty strong.