Trending

Ananya Panday's beau Walker Blanco makes relationship official on her birthday

Ananya Panday celebrates her 26th birthday on October 30, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024
Ananya Pandays rumored beau Walker Blanco makes relationship insta-official on her birthday
Ananya Panday's rumored beau Walker Blanco makes relationship insta-official on her birthday 

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is celebrating her birthday but what caught eyeballs was a sweet message from her rumoured beau, Walker Blanco.

Sharing a never-before-seen photo of Panday, Walker poured his love for the Gehraiyaan star in a sweet birthday note.

In the picture, the Call Me Bae star could be seen sitting in a restaurant, looking elegant as ever in a high-neck sleeveless top, with a touch of chicness.

The star's contagious smile stole the show, lighting up moods with her effortless beauty as she posed for the camera.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee,” Walker topped off the message with a heart emoji.

Ananya Pandays beau Walker Blanco makes relationship official on her birthday

With the special post, the former Indian model has semeingly confirmed his romance with the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star.

Recently, a viral video of the actress surfaced in which the Student of the Year 2 actor was seen ignoring a call from her rumoured boyfriend.

Addressing the buzz, Ananya in one of her recent interviews, explained that she is done trying to be weird and discreet about the affair.

For the unversed, following rumors of Ananya Panday’s breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur a report from Bombay Times hinted that she has been seeing the former model Walker Blanco and the relationship is going pretty strong. 

China's youngest astronaut crew in historic mission reaches space station

China's youngest astronaut crew in historic mission reaches space station
Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer

Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer
Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Trending News

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez reunite at Diwali bash
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Yumna Zaidi shares classy photos straight out of the 'godaam'
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Katrina Kaif smitten by husband Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Madhuri Dixit shares views on ‘Stree 2’ ahead of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ release
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Mahira Khan sparks criticism with her over-energetic ramp walk at recent fashion show
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Karan Johar expresses strong desire to be in relationship
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Durefishan Saleem sends internet in meltdown with sun-kissed looks
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Vidya Balan reacts to not being honoured for her role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Urwa Hocane captures essence of summer in stunning floral number
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert turns sour for local athletes
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Sajal Ali, Hamza Sohail bid emotional farewell to ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Arjun Kapoor shares SHOCKING update about his relationship with Malaika Arora