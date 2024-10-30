Angelina Jolie back in dating game 8 years after Brad Pitt split

After eight years of focusing on family and career following her high-profile split from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is reportedly open to romance once again.
As per Intouch Weekly, the Maria star who is rumoured to be in a relationship with British hip-hop star Akala, is ready to enjoy love after her tumultuous divorce.
The source said, “Angie is ready to date again, although it’s unknown if she and Akala are really an item,” adding, “Whoever she dates next will have to adhere to her rules, though.”
“The kids come first. She also wants to be wooed. Angie has been through a lot since she filed for divorce from Brad [Pitt]. She doesn’t want to jump into anything; she wants to be courted and won over,” the insider added.
To note, this update came over the heels of Jolie and Akala being seen together, and reports suggested that they spent some time together at her hotel suite in London recently.
The Maleficent star and her former husband the Troy star started dating after meeting on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005.
After they exchanged vows in 2014, they separated two years later. T
The former twosome finalized their divorce in 2019 and since then they have been embroiled in a legal battle over claims of verbal and physical abuse and a property dispute.