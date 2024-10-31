Trending

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji

‘Chalte Chalte’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji was released in 2003

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte was initially offered to another actress before Rani Mukerji ended up seizing the role.

The 2003 romantic Bollywood movie, that made the audience witness the stunning chemistry of Khan and Mukerji once again after their hit collaboration in 1998 Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the actress’ cameo in 2001 K3G, was initially supposed to cast actress Ameesha Patel in the lead role.

In a recent interview with BeautybyBie, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress opened up about the highs and lows of her career, during which she revealed how Chalte Chalte was supposed to cast her in the lead role but ended up featuring Rani Mukerji.

The actress also shared how the Pathaan actor reacted after knowing her decision to decline the offer.

While, Ameesha Patel stated that she never regretted any of her decisions, the actress revealed that she never knew being offered the role in Chalte Chalte until Khan took her into the dubbing studio prior to the film release.

“When the film was about to release and Shah Rukh was dubbing for it, he took me into the dubbing studio and showed me a few edits. He said, ‘Come, Let me show you a few edits of some footage of a film that you declined.’ I replied, ‘Shah Rukh, what have I declined?’ and he said, ‘This film,'” recalled Patel.

In another interview conducted earlier this year, the Gadar 2 actress stated, “For a long time, there was a hierarchy of secretaries and managers; they didn’t let projects get to the actor. There was a lot of that.”

This statement gives a clear idea of what led Ameesha Patel miss the chance to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel was last seen in 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa, while Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy filming for his upcoming movie King alongside daughter Suhana Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The movie is scheduled to release in 2026.

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert
Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95

Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Trending News

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Fahad Mustafa, Meerub Ali wish Asim Azhar on his 28th birthday
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Aima Baig blasts Sara Raza over auto-tune claims: ‘Attention-seeking aunty’
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Priyanka Chopra marks special occasion with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Mawra Hocane documents her 'life lately' in new video
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Salman Khan gets new death threat, Mumbai police launches probe
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez reunite at Diwali bash
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Yumna Zaidi shares classy photos straight out of the 'godaam'
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Katrina Kaif smitten by husband Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Ananya Panday's beau Walker Blanco makes relationship official on her birthday
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Madhuri Dixit shares views on ‘Stree 2’ ahead of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ release
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Mahira Khan sparks criticism with her over-energetic ramp walk at recent fashion show