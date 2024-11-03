Trending

Umair Jaswal gets candid about his divorce with Sana Javed

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Renowned singer Umair Jaswal has finally broken silence on his divorce and second marriage. 

During a rare interview with a local media outlet, the Sammi Meri Waar crooner said, "I’m really happy. God is incredibly good, and I think He leads us along specific routes for a reason and to the correct place. You understand why you went through those stages once you get there." 

“When I think about that time, I remember how people from all around the world reached out to me. My supporters weren’t the only ones worried; strangers were also worried," Jaswal reflected on his tough divorce. 

All the love and support helped the Gagar hitmaker heal, an important step in finding happiness again. 


He further stressed over his move on post the divorce drama, "After my marriage announcement they are now truly pleased for me as I assured them that God always makes wonderful decisions. I was thrilled to see such support. I am thankful to everyone who prays for me and my family." 

It is pertinent to mention that Jaswal is currently away from the music scene, focusing on his second marriage. 

After his high-profile divorce with actress Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal has  moved on, noting life is 'beautiful' after wedlock.

