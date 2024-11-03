Vicky Kaushal breaks the internet with sweet tribute for 'birthday girl Maa'

Vicky Kaushal dropped the sweetest birthday wish for his mom, Veena Kaushal.
On Instagram, the Sardar Udham actor shared then and now pictures of himself with mom, flaunting their bond.
The click also featured his brother Sunny Kaushal. Vicky and Sunny's mom flashed her million-dollar smile while posing with sons in a throwback post.
In a now shot, the Bad Newz star hugged his mom from behind sporting a heavy beard and slightly long hair, oozing charm while Veena had her sari game on point.
Vicky then penned a birthday note for his mom in Punjabi that read, "Kutt badi khaadi teri, chappalaan di mer haaye…Happy Birthday Maa!"
His ardent fans rushed to the comments section to shower love at the super adorable moment.
" A Vicky who treats his Katrina like a princess has surely been raised by a Veena aunty! one fan penned.
"Sweetest happy birthday fav aunty," another fan noted.
The third added, "Mama raised a humble king and we love her for that."
"Cutest pic of the internet today, " a fourth used added.
It is pertinent to note that Vicky's younger brother Sunny Kaushal is also an actor by profession.
For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal, who is truly his mama's boy, tied the knot with his ladylove Katrina Kaif in a royal wedding affair back in December 2021.