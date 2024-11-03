Royal

King Charles to land in ‘serious legal’ trouble if he forgives Prince Harry

The monarch came back to the U.K after Australia and Samoa trip on October 26, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024


King Charles will reportedly face "legal jeopardy" if he forgives his son, Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex started a royal rift after he made bombshell revelations in Oprah Winfrey interview on March 7, 2021, following the release of explosive memoir Spare.

On Saturday, a report from The Telegraph published an insight from a constitutional expert about Harry's long-running legal case against the U.K. government regarding security.

An adviser to the royal family Robert Hardman shared, "Here you have the infelicitous situation where the King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts. That is pulling the King in three directions.”

He added, "You also have the situation where the King's son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong.”

The expert then reflected on the current situation and added, “There would be serious legal jeopardy. Harry would only have to say, 'My father said this' and a court case could collapse.”

Notably, Harry pleaded his case at the Sandringham Summit in January 2020.

The Duke requested after the result that he should receive police protection during the U.K. trips along with wife Meghan Markle.

