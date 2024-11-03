Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

Moldovans began casting their votes in a significant presidential runoff that will decide which party will be ruling the country for the upcoming term.
On Sunday, November 3, 2024, the Moldova nationals were voting to elect their next president which has been overshadowed by interference allegations against Russia.
The claims of Russian involvement rose when the pro-Western president, Maia Sandu, secured 42% of the allots in the first round of election but failed to win an absolute majority.
Meanwhile, Sandu’s opponent, Alexandr Stoianoglo, who is a former prosecutor general and pro-Russia, won 26% of the votes.
Maia Sandu alleged that the Asian-European country had bought 300,000 votes and used an unprecedented campaign of disinformation and propaganda “to try to keep the former Soviet Republic inside its self-proclaimed sphere of influence,” reported POLITICO.
Olga Rosca, Sandu’s adviser, told the outlet that “Authorities, working tirelessly, have implemented a dual approach — dismantling the network and discouraging potential participants.”
She continued, “All resources have been mobilized — from law enforcement efforts to public announcements on trolleybuses and in supermarkets, from civil society’s calls for integrity to journalists capturing the stories of those who’ve opted out of the scheme.”
To note, Maia Sandu, in an effort to take out Moldova from Russia’s influence, has accelerated the nation to join the European Union, while her pro-Russian rival expressed hi disagreement with the proposal.
The polling stations, that opened at 7 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, will close at 9 p.m.