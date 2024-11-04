Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Kris Jenner ring in Kendall’s birthday with sweet tributes

Kendall Jenner is 29!
On this joyous occasion, Kris Jenner took to her Instagram account on Sunday to ring in supermodel’s birthday with heartwarming note and adorable photo dump.
Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You are the kindest girl I know, and so funny, smart, sweet, generous and thoughtful and I thank God every day for the blessing of being your mommy,” The Kardashian star wrote.
Kris also posted a carousel of photos featuring Kendall’s childhood photos to her recent glamorous snaps.
She further added, “You have the biggest heart and you make everyone around you feel loved, and listened to.”
“You are such a special girl, so beautiful inside and out, and the most incredible daughter, sister, auntie, and friend anyone could wish for and I am amazed by you every single day. I am so proud of you my Kenny and I love you so very much! Mommy xo.” Kris concluded with cake and balloons emoji.
Khloé Kardashian also rushed to the comment section to heap praises on Kendall, penning, “She is everything!!!!!!!”
Besides Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian also shared an adorable childhood throwback of herself with Kendall Jenner as they share a sweet hug.