Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs demands gag order amid jury witness's false claim

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' court trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Sean Diddy Combs demands gag order amid jury witnesss false claim
Sean 'Diddy' Combs demands gag order amid jury witness's false claim

Sean Diddy's Combs legal team has appealed for gag order to limit statements made by potential witnesses and their lawyers outside of court.

The music moguel’s lawyers also mentioned one grand jury witness, Courtney Burgess, in particular who keeps speaking to the press.

Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, due to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking charges.

As per ABC News, his legal team filed the documents Sunday and complained about a "deluge of improper pretrial publicity."

Combs' lawyers, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, highlighted that statements by certain individuals are "undermining Mr. Combs' right to a fair trial and the integrity of the grand jury proceedings."

"These stories have spread rapidly through the media and created the impression that such videos exist, which is false, and that the government is actually crediting his sensational claims, which is profoundly prejudicial," the letter read.

The letter followed grand jury testimony by a music producer who claimed to have had possession of a videotape of the hip-hop mogul engaged in sexual assaults of celebrities.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to a three-count federal indictment.

Notably, he is imprisoned in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre awaiting trial which is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE
Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Entertainment News

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Chris Martin recovers after dramatic stage fall during Coldplay's Australia show
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson grace red carpet with 'Red One' cast in Berlin
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
James Van Der Beek of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ discloses colorectal cancer battle
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Khloe Kardashian crafts touching birthday note for ‘heartbeat’ Kendall Jenner
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Blake Lively pens tribute to Baz Luhrmann, Simone Leigh for LACMA honors
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hailey Bieber pens sweet wish for Kendall Jenner on her 29th birthday
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Olivia Rodrigo shares quick hack to spot ‘red flags’
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Kris Jenner ring in Kendall’s birthday with sweet tributes
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hugh Jackman sides with Martha Stewart in Ryan Reynolds feud
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Taylor Swift fulfills years-long promise to young fan Eloise
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character