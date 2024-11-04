Sean 'Diddy' Combs demands gag order amid jury witness's false claim

Sean Diddy's Combs legal team has appealed for gag order to limit statements made by potential witnesses and their lawyers outside of court.
The music moguel’s lawyers also mentioned one grand jury witness, Courtney Burgess, in particular who keeps speaking to the press.
Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, due to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking charges.
As per ABC News, his legal team filed the documents Sunday and complained about a "deluge of improper pretrial publicity."
Combs' lawyers, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, highlighted that statements by certain individuals are "undermining Mr. Combs' right to a fair trial and the integrity of the grand jury proceedings."
"These stories have spread rapidly through the media and created the impression that such videos exist, which is false, and that the government is actually crediting his sensational claims, which is profoundly prejudicial," the letter read.
The letter followed grand jury testimony by a music producer who claimed to have had possession of a videotape of the hip-hop mogul engaged in sexual assaults of celebrities.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to a three-count federal indictment.
Notably, he is imprisoned in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre awaiting trial which is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.