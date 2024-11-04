Mehwish Hayat stuns in Honey Singh's ‘Jatt Mehkma’ music video teaser

Trending

  by Web Desk
  November 04, 2024
Mehwish Hayat stunned her Pakistani and Indian fans alike!

On Noverber 3, Honey Singh unveiled the first look of the music video of his song Jatt Mehkma, featuring Hayat.

The 0:34 seconds teaser gave fans glimpse into the upcoming music video of one of Singhs songs from his comeback album, GLORY.

In the teaser, Hayat donned a bold off-shoulder black gown, which she styled with a round pearls necklace and matching heels, looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Meanwhile, Singh also looked dapper in a brown suit, complemented with an oversized white coat.

The teaser featured the duo’s dramatic exit from the doorway, radiating Peaky Blinders-inspired aesthetic.

Taking to Instagram, T-series and Singh announced the release date of the music video in a joint post.

“#JattMehkhma releasing on 8th November! From the album #Glory,” they wrote alongside the clip of teaser.

Hayat also showed her excitement in comment section, penning, “Can't wait."

To note, Mehwish Hayat, who was primarily doing films for a long time, has made a comeback with this music video. 

She is also returning to television screens after an eight-year long hiatus with drama Meray Qatil Meray Dildaar, alongside Ahsan Khan.

