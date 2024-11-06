Entertainment

Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai

The supermodel invited 'Vogue Arabia' to her hotel room to shoot get ready with me video

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024
Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai
Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai

Bella Hadid proves bangs can never go old!

On Tuesday night, the supermodel made headlines by inaugurating Chopard new boutique in Dubai Mall boutique.

She was dazzling in gold with an archival Elie Saab couture dress and Chopard’s Ice Cube collection jewellery.

The Victoria angel also invited Vogue Arabia to her hotel room, to shoot get ready with me video.

Posing the clip from the event on Instagram, the fashion outlet wrote, “Supermodel Bella Hadid arrives to Dubai with Chopard! In tonight’s event, Hadid was joined by the brand’s Artistic Director @chopardbycaroline and beauty mogul @huda #voguearabia.”


In the viral clip, Bella got candid about her decision to debut a thick set of bangs and the process behind her glam look.

Bella also wore a plain black button-down shirt and golden rings during the Dubai trip.

In another post, Vogue penned, “Get ready with #BellaHadid! Tonight, the Palestinian-Dutch supermodel invited #VogueArabia into her room as she prepped for the opening of #Chopard’s boutique in Dubai Mall. Here’s everything you missed.”

She was spotted with Chopard’s artistic director and co-president Caroline Scheufele, beauty mogul Huda Kattan, and many more in the shared pictures.

Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai

Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai
Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’

Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’

Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral

Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral

Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting

Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting

Entertainment News

Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Tom Brady shares meaningful message after ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy news
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Cardi B deleted video draws criticism after linking Hurricanes to state politics
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Gigi Hadid celebrates new business venture in Seoul
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Barry Keoghan spills beans on ‘special’ relationship with Sabrina Carpenter
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Kris Jenner's 69th birthday: Khloé, Rob, Kim Kardashian pen sweet wishes
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Brooklyn Beckham proves his deepen ties with Prince William
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Heidi Klum gives bold reason for her explicit clothing choices
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Taylor Swift buys fan’s ‘old’ Chiefs jacket to attend Travis Kelce’s match
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Adele gets overwhelmed ahead of her last Las Vegas residency show
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Victoria Beckham reveals her optimist approach to face public opinions at 50
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Cillian Murphy teases fresh take on Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Taylor Swift brother Austin defends fan in Travis Kelce costume at Eras Tour