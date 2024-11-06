Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai

Bella Hadid proves bangs can never go old!
On Tuesday night, the supermodel made headlines by inaugurating Chopard new boutique in Dubai Mall boutique.
She was dazzling in gold with an archival Elie Saab couture dress and Chopard’s Ice Cube collection jewellery.
The Victoria angel also invited Vogue Arabia to her hotel room, to shoot get ready with me video.
Posing the clip from the event on Instagram, the fashion outlet wrote, “Supermodel Bella Hadid arrives to Dubai with Chopard! In tonight’s event, Hadid was joined by the brand’s Artistic Director @chopardbycaroline and beauty mogul @huda #voguearabia.”
In the viral clip, Bella got candid about her decision to debut a thick set of bangs and the process behind her glam look.
Bella also wore a plain black button-down shirt and golden rings during the Dubai trip.
In another post, Vogue penned, “Get ready with #BellaHadid! Tonight, the Palestinian-Dutch supermodel invited #VogueArabia into her room as she prepped for the opening of #Chopard’s boutique in Dubai Mall. Here’s everything you missed.”
She was spotted with Chopard’s artistic director and co-president Caroline Scheufele, beauty mogul Huda Kattan, and many more in the shared pictures.